US, Afghan’s neighbors scramble to address Taliban surge

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban surge has put the insurgents in control of key border posts, opened up fresh sources of revenue and rattled many of Afghanistan’s neighbors. Envoys from several neighboring countries, along with U.S., Russian and EU officials, are gathering on Thursday for a two-day meeting in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent. The agenda was originally to address trade connections and transportation infrastructure around South and Central Asia. Now it looks likely to be consumed with Afghanistan and the impact of the advancing Taliban. In recent weeks, the Taliban have gained control of key border posts with neighboring Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.