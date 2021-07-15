Turkey marks 5th anniversary of crushed military coup

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is marking the fifth anniversary of a failed military coup attempt with a series of events commemorating the people who died trying to quash the uprising against the government. The observances kicked off on Thursday with visits to graves and memorials honoring the dead. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led a ceremony in parliament before heading to Istanbul for more events. On the evening of 15 July, 2016, factions within the military used tanks, warplanes and helicopters to try to overthrow Erdogan’s government. A total of 251 people were killed and around 2,200 others were wounded as the coup-plotters fired on crowds and bombed parliament and other government buildings.