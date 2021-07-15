Suspect in Marshfield native’s murder to stand trial

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)-- The man accused of killing a Marshfield native in Madison in 2008 will stand trial.

David Kahl is accused of killing Brittany Zimmermann when she was a student at UW-Madison.

A criminal complaint states Kahl got into the 21-year-old's downtown apartment in April 2008 and killed her. The complaint says Kahl's DNA matches DNA lifted from crime scene evidence. Authorities say Kahl had approached strangers on the day of the killing and asked for money, using the ruse he needed funds for car repairs but intending to buy drugs.

Kahl is charged in Dane County Circuit Court with First Degree Intentional Homicide (as party to a crime and by use of a dangerous weapon).

No trial dates have been set yet.