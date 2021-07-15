Survivors, family in newspaper attack relieved by verdict

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — More than three years after the shooting attack on the Capital Gazette newspaper that left five dead, survivors and family members of victims embraced in relief and applauded the jury for quickly rejecting the gunman’s plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. After a trial with graphic surveillance footage showing the rampage, widow Andrea Chamblee spoke Thursday of the many friends and relatives who experienced great pain and loss. The gunman, Jarrod Ramos, now faces five life terms in prison instead of being sent to a maximum-security mental health facility, where he could have potentially been released one day.