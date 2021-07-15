SPASH’s Roisin Willis wins National Gatorade Track and Field Player of the year award

Roisin Willis got perhaps the surprise and honor of her life Wednesday as the Junior track star from SPASH was named the Gatorade National Track and Field Player of the Year.

"I guess I've seen videos of other athletes getting it and to just see my name on that plaque it was just a complete shock, I was just so honored at the same time" said Willis.

"I won this award at the state level for three years," Willis continued. "Then to have the improvement of winning the national award, I'm really just proud of how far I've come in the past two years. Just seeing that improvement and seeing my name on that award, I'm just really grateful."

The jump to the national stage was for a good reason.

Willis set numerous records ranging from the state level to the national and even a world record.

However to top it all off, with one of those record breaking efforts, she qualified for the Olympic trials.

Yet despite all that, she couldn't believe that she was named the best athlete in her sport in the country.

"Honestly I don't think it has set in," said Willis. "I've been like looking at the names on the plaque and seeing the names of the women I've looked up to so much for so many years. You know it's a great award to receive as a high school athlete, it's a very prestigious award to receive and I'm just really honored."

Willis will have a chance to defend her title next year. If she is able to, she will become just the third woman to do so.