Roadside bomb targeting troops kills 2 in southwest Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a roadside bomb targeting security forces has killed two soldiers in the country’s southwest. The overnight attack happened in the Pasni district in the Baluchistan province. In a statement, the military said Thursday a search operation was underway to arrest those who orchestrated the bombing. No group claimed responsibility but previous such attacks on security forces have been blamed on small separatist groups that have been carrying out a long-running insurgency demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence in Baluchistan.