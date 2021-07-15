Reports: Alaska’s Murkowski has big cash lead over GOP rival

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — New fundraising reports show U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska ended the latest quarter with a big cash-on-hand advantage over Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka. Murkowski has not officially announced plans for reelection next year, and she came into 2021 with about $1 million in her campaign coffers. She reported bringing in about $1.1 million during the most recent fundraising quarter and having $2.3 million available as of June 30. Tshibaka ended June with about $275,700 available. She reported raising about $545,000 during the second quarter and her campaign emphasized contributions from Alaskans and small donors.