Recovery effort at collapsed building could end soon

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The recovery efforts for a South Florida condo building that collapsed last month might be coming to an end soon. Miami-Dade police identified six more victims of the Surfside condo collapse Thursday, meaning that 92 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified. County officials have been able to account for at least 240 people connected to the building, with just a few people still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.” Also Thursday, officials say a three-story apartment building in northwestern Miami-Dade was evacuated following a partial roof collapse. No injuries were reported.