Pyotr Mamonov, Russian rock musician and actor, dies at 70

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian rock musician, poet and actor Pyotr Mamonov has died at the age of 70. Mamonov died on Thursday at a Moscow hospital after two weeks in artificial coma on a ventilator after testing positive for the coronavirus. For decades, Mamonov was a prominent figure in Russia’s cultural scene. After founding the rock group Zvuki Mu, or Sounds of Mu in 1982, he became an underground cult figure in Moscow. His fame expanded after Soviet restrictions on rock music and alternative culture were lifted in the late 1980s. . Mamonov later became prominent as an actor. He was widely acclaimed for his roles in director Pavel Lungin’s films “Island” and “Tsar.”