WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Northcentral Technical College has announced that the COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at the school will be extended by one week.

The clinic will be open on Tuesday, July 20 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday, July 23 from 11am – 3pm.

The Pfizer as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being offered at the clinic.