Dutch queen and robot open 3D-printed bridge in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch Queen Maxima has teamed up with a small robot to unveil a steel 3D-printed steel pedestrian bridge over a canal in the heart of Amsterdam’s red light district. Maxima pushed a green button Thursday that set the robotic arm in motion to cut a ribbon across the bridge with a pair of scissors. The distinctive flowing lines of the 12-meter (40-foot) bridge were created using a 3D printing technique called wire and arc additive manufacturing that combines robotics with welding. Micha Mos, a councillor at Amsterdam municipality, said the bridge could help bring in new tourists as the the city seeks to clean up a neighborhood known for seedy clubs and noisy stag parties.