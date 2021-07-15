Company says expansion will shore up US medical supply chain

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based pharmaceutical manufacturer is launching a $100 million expansion officials say is part of a broader effort to develop a domestic medical supply chain missing during months-long waits for imported medical materials during the coronavirus pandemic. Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy on Thursday launched Nephron Nitrile, which will produce medical-grade nitrile gloves in a new plant at the company’s Lexington County facilities. Nephron says a new 400,000-square-foot facility will employ abut 250 people. Kennedy and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster say the development of domestic supplies would safeguard the U.S. from disruptions and delays. McMaster was on-hand Thursday and applauded Nephron’s efforts.