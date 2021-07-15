Amherst fair returns after weather, COVID-caused cancellations

AMHERST, Wis. (WAOW) -- The sights and sounds of the Amherst Portage County Fair are back.

But after a storm hit the fairgrounds in 2019, the feelings are different.

"It did a lot of damage, and we just had to shut the fair down after that," fair president Tim Pederson said.

"It was a very interesting time. We were here as the storm rolled in as we helped close up the fairgrounds to keep everybody safe. Luckily, we had no injuries that year," Amherst firefighter Adam Meshak said.

Power lines were down, buildings damaged.

And with the pandemic kicking in last year, the fairgrounds held some events in 2020, but devoted its time to get the fair back up and running.

"We were able to do a part last year of the fair but that was very small. But we rent our grounds out a lot--so we have weddings here," Pederson said.

Now that people are walking through the gates again for the fair, with some COVID-related recommendations in place, expect a lot of people to come out.

"What we've kind of been hearing is a lot of public events have been very well-attended and to expect higher numbers than past, so we're hoping that the fair is very successful," Meshak said.

And with people coming back, also with it comes the youthful optimism.

"All the rides, hanging with the friends, going on them, you know what I mean? Winning some big stuffed animals, too," Tallon Armatoski of Ahmerst said.

"Definitely the spin and twist ride. That looks pretty fun. I like going up and down. It looks like it'll be scary and fast," Trent Simonis of Amherst said.

Friday and Saturday's festivities kick off at 8:30 a.m.

Admission is free on Sunday.