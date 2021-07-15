2 dead, 6 missing in floods, landslides in northeast Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — State media reports say at least two people have been killed and six people are missing after heavy rains hit Turkey’s northeastern Black Sea coast, triggering floods and landslides. The heavy downpour struck the tea-growing province of Rize late on Wednesday, sweeping away cars and causing a number of houses to collapse. A 75-year-old woman was found dead amid the debris of her three-story house that collapsed in a mudslide. Her husband and another man were reported missing, Anadolu Agency reported. The head administrator of a nearby village was killed after being swept away by the raging waters. In all, rescuers were searching for six people who remain unaccounted for.