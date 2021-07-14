Wausau, Stettin planning Stewart Avenue construction

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The City of Wausau is considering road improvements on its west side.

The affected area would be on Stewart Avenue between 72nd Avenue in Wausau and 48th Avenue in Stettin.

Part of the design proposal includes adding a bicycle lane and replacing some traffic signals.

One person asked whether the project would include adding more lanes.

"When we look at the traffic we have…about 3,000, up to 5,000 cars a day, give or take, in this segment, you really need to be at 15-20,000 cars a day to trigger…four lanes," Stephanie Christensen said.

They are looking to have more public discussions through the rest of 2021.

The plan states construction would begin in the summer of 2024.