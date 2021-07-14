UWSP Granted State Funding to demolish Albertson Hall

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- After years of advocating, UWSP has been given the funding it needs by the state to replace Albertson hall on campus.

The capital budget will fund the entire $96 million project.

Officials said the hall is a priority for them because of its deteriorating structure, fire suppression, and HVAC systems.

One official said the new building will be much smaller but will serve much of the same purpose as Albertson does.

"A lot of our support services, academic and career advising, disability services, our registrar, financial aid," said campus planner Allison Henke. "They're all going to come together and really have this ecosystem for student success."

Officials said they hope to begin demolition by next fall.