UNESCO: Italy’s ban on cruise ships in Venice is ‘good news’

ROME (AP) — The chief of the United Nations culture agency has hailed Italy’s ban on big cruise ships in the heart of Venice. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay tweeted that the Italian government’s Tuesday decision to deny access to the mammoth liners as of Aug. 1 is “very good news and an important step that significantly contributes to the safeguarding of this unique heritage site.” UNESCO was considering declaring Venice an imperiled world heritage site. Starting next month, ships over a certain size or weight or surpassing specific pollution levels can no longer ply Venice’s Giudecca Canal or cruise the waters near St. Mark’s Square, the historic heart of the environmentally fragile lagoon city.