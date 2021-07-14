UK inflation rises to highest level in nearly 3 years

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show inflation in the U.K. rising to its highest level in nearly three years because of increases in the prices of food and motor fuel. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the annual rate of inflation rose to 2.5% in June from 2.1% the previous month. Many countries around the world, including the U.S., are experiencing a sharp increase in inflation as their economies recover from the shock of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Central banks around the world are hoping that the sharp spike in inflation is due to temporary factors related to pent-up demand and supply pressures, which will wind down over months to come.