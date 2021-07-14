Storms today, then a dry spell

The two big themes in the weather are storms today and then a dry and warm weather pattern ahead. Depending upon how long the dry weather lasts, it could become the bigger story.

Today: Increasing clouds and more humid with strong or severe thunderstorms likely by the early to mid-afternoon.

High: 82 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and storms likely during the evening, tapering off after midnight.

Low: 63 Wind: Variable 5-10

Thursday: A chance of showers south of Marathon county early, then decreasing clouds and comfortable.

High: 78 Wind: North 10-15

A small but strong low pressure system will be moving in from the southwest today. It will generate a line of thunderstorms that will track through our area during the afternoon. The line of storms will have the potential to produce some damaging wind gusts so pay attention to any warnings that are issued. The highest threat of severe storms will likely be around Wausau or farther south. Before the storms arrive, there will be a little sunshine and high temps should reach the low 80s with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

There is a good chance that the storms during the afternoon could clear things out for the evening. There is still a small chance some additional strong storms could form, but the highest threat during the evening will be south of Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. The good news is that most of the area should get a good amount of rain. An inch or so is likely. There could be some heavy pockets of rain as well.

A few showers might linger in the southern part of the area early Thursday, then we should experience decreasing clouds and pleasant conditions during the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Friday should be a fine Summer day as well with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

High pressure will then control our weather through the weekend and early next week. This means plenty of sunshine and warmer temps. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s on Saturday, the mid to upper 80s on Sunday, the upper 80s to near 90 on Monday, and the upper 80s to low 90s on Tuesday.

Pollen Count Yesterday July 13th, Grass Pollen 2 (low)

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1936 - Extreme heat prevailed across the central U.S. as severe drought raged from Texas to the Dakotas. Record high temperatures were established in sixteen states that summer, including readings as high as 120 degrees in the Great Plains Region. On this particular date, afternoon highs for 113 stations across the state of Iowa averaged 108.7 degrees. (David Ludlum)