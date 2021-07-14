Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 8:44PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 8:44PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 844 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms
south of a Wisconsin Rapids to Marinette line. The strongest storms
with locally heavy rain with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per
hour extended from near Green Bay to Shiocton and New London, then
southwest to Poy Sippi and Redgranite in Waushara County. The
showers and storms were moving to the northeast around 40 mph.
Winds up to 30 mph and locally heavy rain will be possible with the
stronger storms. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour in the
stronger storms may result in minor urban street flooding and
ponding of water area highways.
Locations impacted include…
Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Marinette, Shawano,
Waupaca, Kewaunee, Wautoma, New London, Poy Sippi, Redgranite,
Shicoton, and and Bay Shore Park.
People at Amherst Fairgrounds, Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh,
Sunnyview Expo Center, EAA Grounds in Oshkosh, and Memorial Park in
Combined Locks should consider seeking safe shelter if storms
approach your area.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.