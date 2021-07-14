Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 1:21PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 1:21PM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
At 120 PM CDT, a long line of strong thunderstorms extended from
near North Branch, to near Birchwood, to near Willow Lake, and
were moving north at 15 mph.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph, pea size hail, heavy downpours, and
occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with the
stronger storms.
Locations impacted include…
Spooner, Chippewa Flowage East, Chippewa Flowage West, Rock Creek,
Phillips, Shell Lake, Grantsburg, Trego, Fifield, Trade Lake, Siren,
Stone Lake, Birchwood, Winter, Radisson, Exeland, Couderay, New Post,
Hertel, and Branstad.
Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until
these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a
sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.