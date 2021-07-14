Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 10:06PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1005 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms

south of a Wisconsin Rapids to Marinette line. The strongest storms

extended from southern Door County to Algoma and Denmark, and then

extended southwest to Cooperstown to near Brillion to Chilton. The

showers and storms were moving to the northeast at 40 mph.

Winds to around 30 mph and locally heavy rain will be possible with

the stronger storms. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour in the

stronger storms may also result in minor urban street flooding and

ponding of water area highways.

Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Sturgeon Bay, Waupaca,

Kewaunee, Algoma, Chilton, Brillion, Manitowoc and Two Rivers.

People at Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh, Sunnyview Expo Center, EAA

Grounds in Oshkosh, and Memorial Park in Combined Locks should

consider seeking safe shelter.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.