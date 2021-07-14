‘I was in tears’: South Africans take stand against looting

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police and the army are struggling to bring order to impoverished areas of South Africa rocked by weeklong unrest and days of looting sparked by the imprisonment last week of ex-President Jacob Zuma. More than 200 violent incidents happened in poor areas of the Kwa-Zulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces overnight, the government said Wednesday, a week after the protests started. The deployment of army soldiers to assist police has been dramatically increased to 25,000 after rioting in which more than 72 people have been killed and 1,234 arrested. Many of the deaths were caused by chaotic stampedes as thousands of people ransacked shops, stealing food, electrical appliances, liquor and clothes, police Maj. Gen. Mathapelo Peters says.