Series of earthquakes in eastern Taiwan causes some damage

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A series of more than 20 earthquakes has struck the east coast of Taiwan. Some minor damage was reported. The Central Weather Bureau reported 22 quakes over two hours Wednesday morning. The first was the largest with a magnitude of 5.2 and was relatively shallow. The others ranged from magnitude 3.0 to 5.0. A photo posted on the Taiwan Apple Daily news website showed the remains of a second floor wall above a storefront that had fallen to the street and crumbled. The earthquakes were in Hualien County around the midpoint of the island’s east coast.