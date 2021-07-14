SentryWorld delays opening of golf course, inn

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- SentryWorld's golf course was set to reopen in conjunction with the completion of the new Inn at SentryWorld in August.

However, officials said the pandemic has caused shipping delays of materials and furniture.

Consequently, officials said they will not be able to open the golf course through the end of the year.

In a statement, they said they can't predict when they'll receive the materials needed to open the Inn.

They'll still be honoring larger golf outings they already committed to this year.

Officials said they are disappointed, but not surprised COVID-related delays have affected them.

PJ's, The Pro Shop, The Field House, and all event spaces will remain open.