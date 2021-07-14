Rib Mountain chicken proposal reaches town commission

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Weeks ago, Rib Mountain resident Emily Ramthun put together a petition in efforts to get chickens in backyards in the town.

She reached her signature goal, and now her proposal is being considered, with a twist.

"…Allowing for the keeping of farm animals on residential lots as an accessory use," Town Plan Commission Chair Jay Wittman read aloud.

The phrase "farm animals" keeps it open-ended as to what types of animals would be allowed.

In a drafted version of the proposed ordinance, ducks, pigeons, and bees would fall into that category, a part that raises concerns for one commission member.

"I know a beekeeper that's been doing it for four or five years now and she has quite a few hives…she has five or six of her hives swarm every year and she knows more about what she's doing," Plan Commission member Jim Hampton said.

The open-ended nature of the initial wording led to further discussions about geese and other animals not explicitly stated.

"I think instead of being silent and leaving it up to interpretation, we should include or specifically prohibit and I would suggest exclusively prohibit is the more logical approach," Wittman said, regarding geese.

There is still a lot left in the process before a final decision is made. While some in the town may be in favor, some still have their doubts.

"You have sixty signatures here and it's not saying everybody is in tune with this," Hampton said.

There was no room for public comment at Wednesday's meeting.