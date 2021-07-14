Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal. Tinessa Hogan was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder. The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, near Fort Lauderdale. Residents in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls’ bodies were found. Destiny’s body was spotted on the afternoon of June 22. Hours later, authorities found her sister’s body nearby.