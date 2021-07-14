Mexico abandons fishing-free zone for endangered porpoise

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has officially abandoned the policy of maintaining a fishing-free zone around the last ten or so remaining vaquita marina. The measure announced Wednesday replaces the fishing-free “zero tolerance” zone with a sliding scale of punishments if more than 65 boats are seen in the area. Given that Mexico has been utterly unable to enforce the current restrictions, the sliding-scale punishments also seem doomed to irrelevance. Environmental experts say the move essentially abandons the world’s most endangered marine mammal to the gill nets that trap and drown them. The nets are set for totoaba, a fish whose swim bladder is a delicacy in China.