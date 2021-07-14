Investigator was shot at least twice by Wisconsin suspect

CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say an undercover sheriff’s investigator who was shot at least twice in an exchange of gunfire that killed a homicide suspect at a Wisconsin gas station is recovering at a hospital. The investigator’s name hasn’t been released. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says the investigator wanted to know as he was being treated whether his gunfire had injured any innocent bystanders. No one else was hurt as he brought down the suspect in Caledonia on Tuesday. The Journal Times reports the sheriff detailed Tuesday’s chain of events to the the Racine County Board. Authorities say the homicide suspect fatally shot a man at a Pilot Travel Center gas station before encountering the investigator about 2 miles away at a Mobil station.