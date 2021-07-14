Hong Kong book fair sees self-censorship and fewer books

HONG KONG (AP) — Booksellers at Hong Kong’s annual book fair are offering a reduced selection of books deemed politically sensitive as they look to avoid breaching a sweeping national security law imposed on the city last year. The book fair, which was postponed twice last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, traditionally drew hundreds of thousands of people looking for everything from the latest bestsellers to books penned by political figures. This year, however, far fewer politically sensitive books are on display. Vendors are curating their books carefully to avoid violating a year-old national security law as Hong Kong authorities crack down on dissent.