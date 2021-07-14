Gov. Evers visits Rhinelander, unveils workforce funding

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers unveiled a new plan Wednesday at Nicolet Technical College that he says will help bridge the gap between people looking for work and the skills employers need.

"I've heard from many Wisconsin business owners, employers, and out-of-work job seekers, that while employment in Wisconsin continues to grow, our economy's facing a workforce shortage," said Governor Evers, "A shortage that frankly existed well before I became governor, but has been exceedingly more difficult for us by the pandemic."

In total, $130 million would be split between workforce development, career coaches, and subsidies.

"It's been amazing to hear about innovative programs across the state, I've heard some just today here. For employers, workers job, seekers and entrepreneurs, listen to each other and work together with community partners to address the issues, facing their local community," said Governor Evers.

Governor Evers said the programs will help businesses find workers and invest in solutions for workforce challenges.

"Those job seekers, who would not otherwise be able to successfully participate in the labor force from use. And there are lots of those folks in this state, that need that help," said Governor Evers.

And technical colleges, like Nicolet Technical College in Rhinelander, have a role to play.

"We fully anticipate that the tech colleges will be taking a leadership role in providing and cooperation and collaboration to make all these projects work," Governor Evers said.

He says the funds should be available by the fall.