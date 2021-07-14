Flood Advisory issued July 14 at 2:44PM CDT until July 14 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Oneida County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 244 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rhinelander, Newbold, Woodboro, Crystal Lake Scout Reservation,

Willow Reservoir, Squirrel Lake, Three Lakes, Sugar Camp,

Hazelhurst, Lake Tomahawk, Roosevelt, Mc Naughton, Goodnow,

Harshaw, Lower Tomahawk River Natural Area, Tomahawk River Pines

Natural Area, Gobler Lake Natural Area and Starks.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.