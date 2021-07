MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — With severe weather impending, the Deer District is evacuating.

According to a tweet from a reporter with our Milwaukee affiliate WISN, a sign was put up in the Deer District asking people to leave the area, saying “all activities have been suspended until further notice.”

RAIN AND WIND: Bucks screen in Deer District asking people to leave the area. “Suspended until further notice” — we should receive an official update from @Bucks at 4 @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/xIJz2R67i1 — Courtney Sisk (@Courtney_SiskTV) July 14, 2021

The evacuation comes mere hours before the Milwaukee Bucks play in game 4. An official update is expected at 4 pm from the organization.