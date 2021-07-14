Cuba’s president says government has some blame for protests

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has acknowledged shortcomings in his government’s handling of shortages and of neglecting certain sectors, but he is urging Cubans to not act with hate — a reference to violence during recent street protests. Until now, Cuba had only blamed social media and the U.S. government for the protests, which were the biggest seen in Cuba since the collapse of the Soviet Union ended its economic subsidies for the island. But speaking on state television Wednesday night, Díaz-Canel was self critical and acknowledged that failings by the state played a role in the protests. Many protesters expressed anger over shortages of food and medicines as well as repeated power outages. Some even called for political change in Communist-governed Cuba.