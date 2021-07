WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Two events in downtown Wausau are canceled for Wednesday.

Both Concerts on the Square and Dining on the Street have been canceled ahead of excepted severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

Wausau Events announced the decision Wednesday morning.

Johnny and the MoTones were the scheduled act for the concert.

Dining on the Street continues on Wednesdays and Saturdays through September 15.