Bad hiccups, but no immediate surgery for Brazil’s president

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — After 10 straight days of hiccups, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to a hospital with an intestinal obstruction. But doctors say he won’t undergo surgery for now. Hospital Nova Star in Sao Paulo said in a statement Wednesday night that Bolsonaro will receive “a conservative clinical treatment.” Earlier Wednesday, Bolsonaro was transferred from a military hospital in the capital of Brasilia to another hospital in Sao Paulo, where he underwent tests. The president has undergone several operations since being stabbed in the abdomen during his 2018 campaign.