Women push against being left behind amid pandemic recovery

ROME (AP) — Proponents of women’s progress have launched a political push in Rome so that global pandemic recovery efforts won’t leave women lagging even farther behind. Women’s advocates are using Italy’s current leadership of the G20 group to campaign for pay equality, greater involvement in decision-making and elimination of cultural stereotypes that hinder women’s advancement. European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a conference in Rome on Tuesday she could well be the only woman leader at the G20 summit in the city later this year. The G20 accounts for around two-thirds of the world’s population. Italy’s government has vowed to use EU recovery funds to boost women’s employment.