Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for Volunteers

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you know anyone who's ever wanted to be a police officer now is their chance.

The Wisconsin Rapids Auxiliary Police are looking for volunteers.

No law enforcement experience is needed for this opportunity.

"I would say its a beneficial program. We do have a good mix of people from the community with no experience who just want to get involved, but its also a great stepping stone for those who want to get into a law enforcement career, " says German Olivares, Wisconsin Rapids Police Officer.

Auxiliary officers are trained in pepper spray, defense and arrest tactics, emergency vehicle operation and radio communication.

If you are interested you can fill out an application and submit it in person at the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department or email it to golivares@wirapids.org.