Wisconsin man arrested on charges relating to Capitol attack

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested a Wisconsin man on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Joshua Munn, of Melrose, is accused in a criminal complaint of knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct. Munn is one of a handful of family members who allegedly traveled from Texas to join the protest, according to District of Columbia court documents. The filings don’t list an attorney for Joshua Munn, and no working listing for him could be found. Seven people died during and after the rioting. Dozens of police officers suffered injuries, including chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones.