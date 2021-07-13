UW Extension offering mental health guidance through monthly online courses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Starting Wednesday, the University of Wisconsin Extension will hold monthly online mental health classes.

These classes are free and take place over a six-hour span.

The goal is to get people to not only talk about mental health, but also have people direct others to necessary help.

One instructor says classes like these are beneficial for any situation.

"Being that person where I know what the signs and symptoms are, I know what it is, I'm going to address it, I'm going to come up to you and I'll say something and how to do it and how to refer off to professional help," Jackie Carattini said.

Though some organizations like police departments will be taking part in the classes, Carattini says the public is welcome to learn as well.