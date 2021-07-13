Two vehicle crash blocking southbound I-39 near Kronenwetter

Kronenwetter, Wis. (WAOW) -- A two vehicle crash has shut down both southbound lanes of I-39 at Business Highway 51, and one northbound lane near Maple Ridge Road.

Southbound traffic will exit onto Old Hwy 51 and take that south to WIS 153, where you can get back onto the freeway.

The call for the crash came in just after 11 Monday night.

By the time a News 9 reporter arrived on scene, multiple agencies were there, and appeared to have put out a fire. Foam surrounded one of the vehicles, and it appeared to have suffered damage from a fire.

One neighbor tells News 9 he saw the vehicle on fire. He also said in his 15 years of living near that spot on I-39, he'd heard many crashes, but he'd never heard anything like he heard Monday night.

There's been no official word on any injuries yet.

A member of the Marathon County Sheriff's Office tells News 9 the crash falls in the Kronenwetter jurisdiction, and couldn't provide any information other than it was a two vehicle crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 online and on-air for updates.