Official: Afghan delegation, Taliban to talk peace in Qatar

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a high-powered Afghan government delegation is to meet with the Taliban in Qatar to jump-start a long-stalled peace process. The delegation is to include the head of the country’s reconciliation council. The Taliban are to bring their senior leaders to the table when the two sides meet, possibly on Friday. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s former president on Tuesday urged young people not to leave the country, addressing the attempts by thousands of Afghans to settle abroad because of anxiety about the future. In the capital of Kabul, an explosion killed four people and wounded 11.