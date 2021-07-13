Northland Pines hires new football coach

EAGLEC RIVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- Northland Pines High School has a new leader of its football team.

The school district announced that Kevin Grundy has been hired to lead the program.

He brings to the program 36 years of coaching experience with 20 as a head coach.

He was most recently the assistant head coach at West Iron School District, before that he spent two years as the head coach at Wausau East High School, and the head coach at Wausau West High School for over a decade.

Grundy was also a coach at Antigo High School and Newman Catholic High School.