Nice today, stormy tomorrow

The nice Summer weather continues for today. A chance of rain and storms will move through tomorrow and hopefully most of the area will receive some wet weather because it looks dry once again later in the week.

Today: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a spotty shower or t-storm later in the afternoon.

High: 82 Wind: Becoming West 5-10

Tonight: An isolated shower possible early, then partly cloudy

Low: 63 Wind: Light SW

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and more humid with rain and storms developing around midday. Some storms could be severe.

High: 82 Wind: SW 5-15

Some scattered clouds will be in the area once again for today and there might even be an isolated shower or storm later this afternoon or evening. Otherwise, it looks like another great Summer day for Northcentral Wisconsin with highs in the low 80s and winds turning to the west around 5 to 10 mph.

More humid air will be developing for tomorrow and a low pressure system will be approaching from the southwest. Wind shear will be more pronounced for tomorrow as well, so there is a fairly high chance of strong storms. The storm activity could begin as early as midday, but the highest chance of storms with damaging winds or isolated tornadoes will be in the late afternoon and evening. High temps will reach the low 80s on Wednesday.

Most of the storm activity should be out of the area by Thursday, although, there is still a chance of showers or a few rumbles of thunder early in the day south of Wausau. By Thursday afternoon, skies should turn partly cloudy and highs should climb into the upper 70s.

High pressure will then take over the weather in the Midwest for Friday through Monday. This means plenty of sunshine with slowly warming temps. Highs should be in the low 80s Friday and then slowly rise into the upper 80s by Monday.

Pollen Count Yesterday July 12th, Grass Pollen 0 (low)

Have an fine Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1980 - Afternoon highs of 108 degrees at Memphis, TN, 108 degrees at Macon, GA, and 105 degrees at Atlanta, GA, established all-time records for those three cities. The high of 110 degrees at Newington, GA, was just two degrees shy of the state record. (The Weather Channel)