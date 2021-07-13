FBI director: Slain Indiana cop did what ‘needed to be done’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The head of the FBI says an Indiana police officer who was killed in an ambush outside one of the agency’s offices last week was a valued member of an FBI task force for more than a decade and will be dearly missed. FBI Director Christopher Wray told hundreds of law enforcement personnel and other mourners at Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency’s funeral Tuesday that Ferency “did whatever needed to be done” and “always had your back.” Authorities say 44-year-old Shane Meehan threw a Molotov cocktail at the FBI’s Terre Haute office last Wednesday and then ambushed Ferency by shooting him when he emerged from the building. Meehan is charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent.