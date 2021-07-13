MISSING: Marathon county authorities searching for Wausau man

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate a missing male in Wausau, last seen near 9 Mile Recreation Area.

Bryan D. Whitman, 47, is believed to be wearing olive green shirt, and riding a black and green mountain bike, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Whitman has long brown hair, and is 5'9".

If you have any information regarding Whitman, you are asked to contact the Marathon County Sheriff's Office at 715-261-1200.

