Man dies in Lincoln Co. car crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

Officials say Nicholas Szymanski, 21, lost control on a curve on County Highway CC, near Peaceful Valley Road in the town of Bradley. They say it happened after 1:30 a.m. Monday, but the crash wasn't found until about 9:50 a.m. That's when a caller reported seeing his vehicle in the woods.

He was thrown from his vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police reports.

Szymanski is one of at least three people killed in car crashes since early Monday in central Wisconsin. All of the crashes are still under investigation.