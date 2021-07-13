Israel bars jailed Palestinian from daughter’s funeral

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israel has refused to let a prominent jailed Palestinian lawmaker attend her daughter’s funeral. Activists and human rights groups had called for Khalida Jarrar to be released on humanitarian grounds for Tuesday’s funeral. Jarrar, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been in and out of Israeli prison in recent years. An Israeli military court sentenced her to two years in March for being a member of an outlawed group. The PFLP has an armed wing and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries, but Jarrar hasn’t been implicated in attacks. Her 30-year-old daughter was laid to rest on Tuesday.