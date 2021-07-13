In ‘Stillwater,’ Matt Damon bridges Oklahoma and France

CANNES, France (AP) — The set-up of Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” sounds very Liam Neeson. Matt Damon plays an American seeking justice for his daughter. But “Stillwater” is more than it appears. The film is a U.S.-Euro hybrid set just down the coast from Cannes yet it’s one of the biggest American films at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But as “Stillwater” progresses, it takes its premise in unpredictable directions, turning the American-abroad thriller on its head. In an interview, Damon calls his character the opposite of Jason Bourne, the action hero he played. Focus Features will release it in North American theaters on July 30.