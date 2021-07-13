Feeling seen: Mj Rodriguez on historic Emmy nod for ‘Pose’

Mj Rodriguez didn’t just win her first Emmy nomination. The “Pose” actor made history, becoming the first trans performer to earn a lead acting nomination. Rodriguez said the recognition made her feel “represented and seen,” and more accepted than she’d ever felt. The nod for Rodriguez, who plays house mother and nurse Blanca in the FX show about ballroom culture in the 1980s and ’90s, was one of several nods for the show, including best actor for Billy Porter and best drama. The series from Steven Canals and Ryan Murphy, which recently ended its three-season run, broke ground with the casting of transgender actors as trans characters.